For a president to be guilty of not paying his income tax for 18 years, with exception to 2016 and 2017, in which he paid $750.
Trump and his family have raked in over $1 billion dollars in the last three years. He borrowed over a billion from China State Bank, which comes due in the near future.
Instead of listening to his advisors and becoming a role model to what they recommend and act to contain the COVID-19 virus, he has done the opposite and has allowed it to kill millions of Americans.
Calling veterans idiots and chumps was a terrible thing to say. My three brothers served in World War II, with the youngest joining the Marines at age 17. Thank God, they all returned safe and sound.
Trump does not deserve to stay another day, much less another 4 years. How many times will he have to prove how little respect he has for Americans but loves his “buddy” Putin? Read what Forbes and staff have to say about him as most of my information was obtained from them and other reputable companies.
George Blott Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.