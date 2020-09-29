Cash and a cell phone were recently reported missing from parked vehicles in Kerrville.
In one case, a man told the Kerrville Police Department that cash was stolen from two vehicles parked in the 900 block of George Street overnight, Sept. 20-21. More than $600 in cash was stolen from one vehicle and about $10 was taken from the other, the man reported. Both vehicles had been left unlocked, said KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman. This case was forwarded to the KPD criminal investigations unit, he said.
In another case, two unlocked vehicles parked in or near the 400 block of Charles Street were entered overnight during the same period, and an inoperative cell phone was reported missing from one of them, Lamb said.
