Tropical Storm Beta made landfall during the overnight hours and has weakened to a Tropical Depression Tuesday.
The skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Rain chances have almost entirely diminished, but sprinkles or periods of light rain showers or drizzle remain possible.
Highs eventually warm into the upper 70's to near 80 degrees. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with areas of fog and drizzle possible. Lows drop into the middle 60's. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday becomes mostly sunny after morning fog and drizzle burns off.
Highs top out in the middle 80's with north winds averaging 10 to 20 mph.
No precipitation is expected Wednesday.
