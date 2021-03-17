The Harper Longhorns improved to 12-4 on the season with a 8-3 win over Fredericksburg JV.
Harper rallied the fourth and fifth inning to defeat the Battlin' Billies.
Bryson Lake, Ethan Crawford and Zane Schubert hit doubles for the Longhorns Wednesday afternoon.
Gray Porter, Ethan Garrett, Jackson Davis and Lake each recorded an RBI for Harper.
Dalton Brown was credited with the win on the mound going two innings and striking out 20 batters.
Nate Eahart threw 25 strikes in 44 pitches and Crawford saw time on the mound with 34 strikes during the game.
