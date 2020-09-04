Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast across the Hill Country Friday afternoon and evening.
Some of the showers and storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours and localized flooding.
Localized wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
Storms will not move very quickly, so some locations could pick up one to three inches of rain in a short amount of time.
Other locations may end up with much lower rainfall totals.
With clouds and showers around, temperatures should hover in the 80's for daytime highs.
A few lucky locations may remain in the 70's where the heaviest rainfall activity is observed.
Rain chances become more isolated in nature Saturday.
