Ioma Canniff November 1939 - February 2020
Ioma Canniff, a longtime resident of Kerrville, died Thursday, February 7, 2020.
She was born Ioma Grace Graham in Electra, Texas, on November 28, 1939,
to Brink Alexander Graham and Elois Rose Hamilton.
Ioma worked as a hair designer. She received her degree in all branches of cosmetology at Glen and Lotties School of Beauty in 1972 and continued her education mastering in Sun Glitz and Color Analyst.
Ioma also helped manage various restaurants throughout Texas.
Ioma loved studying law, art, wood working, building, working with plants, socializing, her church family and her dog, Rocky. But most of all, she loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Ioma had a heart of gold, beautiful blue eyes and a smile that would light up the room.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Canniff; her siblings, Elmer Graham, Wanda Davis, Jake Graham, Peller Graham and Phillip Graham; her kids, Steve Lott, Linda Stewart and husband, Jim, Danny Lott and Rhonda Adams and husband, Scott; step-kids, Michaela Sterling and husband, Chris, Connie Broussard and Rodney Canniff, wife Stephanie; grandkids, Stephanie, Shawn, Stacey, Jeff, Jon, Sarah, Kyle, Christopher, Cody, Kristen, Colby and Kelsey; 10 great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Brink Alexander Graham; mom, Elois Rose Hamilton Graham; brothers, Buddy Graham and Bob Graham; and sister, Dorthy Beckham.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, ofﬁciated by the Rev. Joe Taylor. A fellowship will follow at noon.
Mother always wanted everyone to wear lively colors.
Condolences may be sent at www. grimesfuneralchapels. com by selecting the
“Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
