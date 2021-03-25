FILE - In this 1974 photo, Wilt Chamberlain, right, coach of the San Diego Conquistadors, and assistant coach Stan Albeck, middle, watch in the opening minutes of the team's basketball game against the New York Nets. Albeck, the former San Antonio, Cleveland, New Jersey and Chicago head coach during a long NBA career, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in hospice care at son John's home. He was 89. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)