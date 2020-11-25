Residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free with no appointment necessary this week and again in early December at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
In order to participate, residents can go to the center, 3785 Texas 27, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 3.
Kerr County urged people to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19. William “Dub” Thomas, county emergency management coordinator, said he’s worried the situation “might deteriorate” after the holiday if people opt to spend Thanksgiving getting close to those of different households.
“The absolute safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving next Thursday is to observe the holiday with only those you live with,” Thomas said in a press release. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live in your same household pose a big risk for you — not only for you catching the virus (or the flu,) but also for you becoming a carrier who spreads it to others around you in the ensuing days.”
Thomas said people can be contagious and not even know it.
“I get that no one wants to cancel their Thanksgiving plans, especially since that’s the time of the year some of us only get to see our extended family members and good friends,” Thomas said. “This year’s extraordinary circumstances, though, mean that postponing and staying home are the absolute best ways to prevent the spread of the virus to you and those you care about. This year has been tough. Most of us have never experienced anything like it. We’ve already given up quite a bit over the last few months in the name of safety. The good news is that the vaccine has been developed and it’s on the horizon, promising to protect us when we get it. Until then, we’ve got to sacrifice a little more now, in order to be able to get this virus under control and our lives back to normal.”
The county offered the following COVID-19 prevention tips for the Thanksgiving holiday:
For those who are considering travel anyway, they should ask themselves these questions before firming up their plans:
Are you, someone in your household or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from the virus? (those who are older or those who have medical conditions including, but not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, obese, pregnant, smokers, Sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.)
Are cases high or increasing in your community or the community you plan to visit?
Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients?
Does your home or destination have requirements/restrictions for travelers?
During the 14 days before you travel, have you or those you will be visiting had contact with people they don’t live with?
Do your plans include traveling by bus, train or plane – all of which might make staying 6 feet away from others difficult?
Are you traveling with people who do not live with you?
If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” then you should make other plans, such as delaying travel and hosting a virtual gathering. For those who choose to travel even in light of its warnings, the CDC recommends:
Check travel restrictions before leaving.
Get a flu shot ahead of time.
Always wear a mask in public settings, when using public transportation and when around anyone who does not live in the same household.
Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live in the same house. (Masks are to be worn, even while social distancing)
Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching the facial areas of the eyes, nose and mouth and do not touch a mask being worn.
Bring extra supplies, such as extra masks and hand sanitizer.
For more on what the CDC recommends for the holidays, including how to select and wear a proper mask, visit: ttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
