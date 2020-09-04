A stabbing in the Doyle Neighborhood has police seeking information that could lead them to the perpetrator.
About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29, KPD officers responded to the 200 block of Upper Street in response to reports a man had been stabbed in the arm, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
Upon arrival, officers located the a 25-year-old Kerrville man, who was injured but “uncooperative with officers,” Lamb said.
“The victim had been stabbed in the arm and officers applied a tourniquet and called an ambulance for the victim,” Lamb said in a Sept. 4 email. “He was transported to PRMC by EMS where he was treated. Officers took information from witnesses and this case has been referred to KPD investigators. If anyone has relevant information regarding this assault, they are asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.”
Although the injured man reportedly provided little to no information to police, law enforcement officers and prosecutors typically pursue such cases on behalf of the community, for reasons of public safety, Lamb confirmed.
