Renee Fisher scored six points and Jazmyn Vela added four points as the Ingram Lady Warriors dropped a district contest to Lago Vista 70-25 Tuesday night.
Vela scored two points in the opening quarter as Lago Vista raced to a 22-2 lead after one.
The second quarter remained equally frustrating as Vela hit a bucket providing two points of offense as Ingram trailed 33-4 at the break.
In the second half, Ingram mounted a rally led by a 3-point shot from Macie Neutze.
Fisher scored four of her six points in the third quarter.
Madison McClintock was fouled and connected on a free throw and Lexie Neutze went one-of-two from the line as well.
Mackenzie Duglosch also knocked down a shot to cut the lead to 53-15 after three.
Ingram scored their final ten points in the fourth quarter behind offensive production from Fisher, McClintock, Kiley Goodman, Alyssa Marquez and Lacie Neutze.
UP NEXT
Ingram is scheduled to face Llano on the road Friday, Jan. 8 at 6:15 p.m.
