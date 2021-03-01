A cold front and disturbance keeps the weather pattern cloudy and much colder Monday.
Light showers are possible throughout the day.
Most of this activity pushes to the east during the afternoon and evening hours.
GUSTY WINDS, COLDER MONDAY
We can expect gusty north winds and much colder daytime highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
North winds average 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible before noon.
Wind chills in the 30’s are expected throughout the day.
Light showers could produce light amounts of additional precipitation Monday.
CLEARING AND COLD OVERNIGHT
Skies clear out overnight with colder low temperatures in the lower to middle 30’s.
North winds become light towards daybreak.
SUNSHINE AND WARMER TUESDAY
We can expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday.
Highs end up in the lower 60’s.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
FREEZE POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT
Under clear skies, low temperatures fall to near the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
Winds become calm overnight.
SOUTH WINDS RETURN WEDNESDAY
South winds usher warmer temperatures across the area Wednesday.
A few high clouds are in the forecast with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph.
COOL WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows around 40 degrees.
