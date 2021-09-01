High pressure should keep the weather pattern hot and dry across the Hill Country on Thursday and Friday.
Stray showers and thunderstorms cannot be completely avoided, but most areas should remain dry.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT
High pressure will bring sunshine after a period of brief low clouds to start the day off.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s across the entire area. Heat index values may create “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the midday hours. Gusts could approach 20 mph.
A stray thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon and early evening hours.
LOW STRATUS CLOUDS TOWARD DAYBREAK
A very muggy night is in the forecast Thursday night.
Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 70s. Some areas could experience patchy fog.
South-southeast winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph.
HOT AND HUMID FRIDAY
Friday brings partly to mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Heat index values could approach 100 degrees during the afternoon hours during peak heating.
Daytime heating could trigger a stray storm or two late in the afternoon and evening.
NO CHANGES OVER THE WEEKEND
High pressure continues the trend of hot weather conditions.
Mostly sunny skies bring daytime temperatures in the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday with stray storms possible each afternoon and evening.
