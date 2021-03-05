The Tivy High School Golden Girls Dance Team competed in their first competition of the season on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Fredericksburg High School.
The Tivy Golden Girls earned several individual medals and team medals:
Technique Challenge:
2nd Place Kicks - Avery Foust
1st Place Turns - Avery Foust
1st Place Leaps - Katy Rye
Soloists:
2nd Runner Up - Raelin Batley
1st Runner Up - Avery Foust
Superior Sweepstakes -Social Officers
Platinum Sweepstakes (Routines Scoring 95 or higher) - Officers & Team
Best in Class on ALL Routines
Best in Category (Highest scoring regardless of class, age, size) - Team Jazz
Artistic Expression - Officer Novelty
Grand Champion Small Team and Officers
Ring Of Champions Gold (1st overall) Officers
Ring of Champions Silver (2nd overall) Team
Congratulations to all of the Tivy Golden Girls Dance Team, under the direction of Katie Nichol-Owens!
