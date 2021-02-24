A weak cold front should remain draped across the area Thursday.
This pattern supports clouds and a few showers, especially late in the day and during the evening and overnight hours.
CLOUDY AND COOLER, LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE
Daytime highs Thursday should hold in the 50s most of the day, although temperatures in the 60s could occur briefly during the afternoon.
Northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase to 50/50 odds after sunset Thursday.
LIGHT TO MODERATE SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies continue Thursday night with light rain and scattered, moderate showers possible throughout the night.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 40s with winds out of the north and 5 to 15 mph.
A thick, low cloud deck and areas of fog should become more widespread after midnight.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
Our weak cold front washes out Friday, and a return to southeast winds should warm us into the lower and middle 60s with fog and a few showers possible Friday morning.
UNSETTLED PATTERN MOVING INTO MARCH
The weather pattern in March begins with unsettled weather conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms possible. More to come as this pattern becomes more predictable.
