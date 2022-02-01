Hill Country residents should prepare for the coldest air of the season in the coming days.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for the Hill Country late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible across the area. Sleet accumulations of one quarter to one half inch are possible. Ice accumulations up to one quarter inch are also possible.
Wind chill values in the teens and single digits are expected Thursday and Friday.
Tuesday should be the warmest day of the forecast period. A strong arctic cold front brings a drop in temperatures Wednesday and Wednesday night.
MILD TUESDAY ON TAP
Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday afternoon under partly sunny skies. West-southwest winds promote one mild day ahead of our strong polar cold front during the day Wednesday.
Morning fog and low clouds start the day off with partial clearing expected during the midday hours.
FOG AND LOW CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT
Fog and low clouds redevelop late Tuesday night. Low temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. South winds average 5 to 15 mph. Dense fog may reduce visibility to less than a mile in a few locations.
WEDNESDAY COLD FRONT
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday across the Hill Country. Showers are expected across the area throughout the day. Rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Highs may warm into the 50s and 60s ahead of the cold front.
Winds become north during the day Wednesday. This brings a sharp drop in temperatures with gusty north winds in the forecast. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible. Temperatures fall below freezing Wednesday night with lows dropping into the 20s. Freezing rain and areas of ice are possible by daybreak Thursday. North winds increase to 20 to 30 mph behind the cold front. This produces wind chill values in the teens and single digits Thursday morning.
WINDY AND COLD WITH WINTRY SHOWERS THURSDAY
Ice may become an issue across the area Thursday. Models are trending colder and colder with each model run. Highs likely remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s with areas of light wintry precipitation possible. This may include areas of freezing rain, ice, sleet and even some snow.
North winds continue at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts up to 40 mph possible. Wind chills remain in the single digits and teens most of the day.
VERY COLD TEMPERATURES THURSDAY NIGHT
Thursday night should become the coldest night of the winter so far. Lows drop to between 12 and 18 degrees by daybreak Friday. North winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph producing wind chill values in the single digits.
Some areas could see wind chill values near zero.
Precipitation chances diminish, but icy roadways remain possible through Friday morning.
PARTLY SUNNY AND COLD FRIDAY
Friday remains very cold across the area. Models show areas of sunshine trying to break out during the day. Despite a mixture of clouds and sunshine, highs top out in the middle 30s.
Winds remain out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, producing wind chills in the teens and 20s during the day.
COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Temperatures are expected to remain below average through early next week.
