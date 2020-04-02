As we live day after day in a time of fear and uncertainty, each hour brings new stories about COVID-19, the insidious virus that has paralyzed much of the world and caused drastic lifestyle changes.
Because of the frightening nature of the virus, it is more important than ever to remember that words matter and that facts and not fear should take precedent when discussing efforts to contain COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, the city of Kerrville established a COVID-19 hotline to answer local questions about the virus and the almost minute-by-minute updates associated with it. Over the last 24 hours, many of those calls have sought clarification regarding Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order of March 31, which, in the governor’s own words, “requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like go to the grocery store.” The No. 1 question asked during that two-day span followed a similar vein: “Is the city going to be locked down?”
The question is understandable, especially considering the word “lockdown” has been featured prominently in media and conversations … but the answer is “No.”
Abbott’s order does not call for a lockdown or a shelter-in-place, which are short-term emergency measures designed to keep citizens sheltered while an imminent threat like a chemical spill, gas leak or natural disaster is assessed and addressed.
Kerrville and Kerr County citizens are, per the governor’s order, being required to stay at home as much as possible, but they can still venture out for essential purposes. As Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn pointed out during Thursday’s public announcement supporting the governor’s order:
• You can still go to work if your work is defined as essential.
• Businesses providing essential services may remain open following social distancing guidelines; day cares defined as an essential service may remain open.
• You can travel to and from home for essentials: grocery shopping, banking, getting gas and other necessary trips such as doctor visits.
• Traveling outside of the county is discouraged, but you can travel within or outside of the county for essential activities, such as taking care of family or friends in need.
• You can still enjoy outdoor activities like walking your dog, going to the park or going fishing, but please practice social distancing when doing so.
• You can support local restaurants by getting take-out, either through drive-thrus or curbside pickup.
It is also important to note that in supporting the governor’s order, the “stay at home” mantra has one objective only — to protect our citizens from harm as we increase our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Many Kerrville citizens and businesses are already making diligent efforts to follow social distancing protocols, and those efforts have probably contributed to our city’s low COVID-19 case rate so far … but there is always more to be done.
Borrowing again from Mayor Blackburn’s Thursday announcement, I want to quote Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of President Trump’s White House coronavirus response team. At the president’s daily coronavirus briefing Monday, Birx said this in regards to how COVID-19 will be contained:
“It’s communities that will do this. There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors — each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days.”
Our behavior is crucial to winning the war on COVID-19. This is not about government enforcement and policing of social distancing, which isn’t practical or desirable. Each of us demonstrating personal responsibility to judge and act in a way that complies with Abbott’s order will be key.
Because so much of our behavior is tied to emotions, it is vitally important to concentrate on facts, not fear, when seeking information about the virus. If you have questions about what the city of Kerrville is doing in regards to the virus, follow us on Facebook, go to our website, call our COVID-19 hotline at 830-258-1111, and read news stories by our local newspapers.
Thank you for doing your part to combat the COVID-19 virus in the weeks ahead. I pray that God blesses you and keeps Kerrville healthy and safe.
Mark McDaniel is the Kerrville City Manager. He can be reached at Mark.McDaniel@kerrvilletx.gov.
