Nine Kerr County residents are among at least 38,869 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Four of the nine were still recovering, according to a May 12 audio update from Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 17,056 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 219 had reported coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, according to information from the state health department. At least 1,088 people had died from the disease in Texas and 513,978 had been tested. An estimated 21,022 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,626.
Nationwide, 216,169 people have recovered from the disease, 1,329,885 have been infected and 79,531 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 8,987,524 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,126,154 had been infected since the pandemic began, 283,120 had died, and 1,421,380 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County
7,803
Dallas County
5,619
3,210
2,095
1,901
1,370
El Paso County
1,322
1,124
914
901
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 19
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 31
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 28
Hays County - 203
Comal County - 65
Frio County - 34
Zavala - 2
Gov. Greg Abbott gives details on COVID-19 funds for smaller cities
In a letter Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott told county and city officials throughout the state that $1.85 billion in COVID-19 relief funds will be allocated to jurisdictions of less than 500,000 people according to population. Until now, it was unclear how the state would distribute those funds to smaller jurisdictions.
The 18 cities and counties in Texas with more than 500,000 people will receive their funds directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Previously, more than 100 mayors from cities with less than 500,000 people signed a letter to the governor asking for guidelines on how to apply for their share of money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
In his letter, Abbott said that the counties and cities that didn't receive direct allocations from the federal government can apply for a per capita allocation of the $1.85 billion. He also said the first allocation will be made available on a $55 per capita allotment.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be in charge of the applications and the reimbursement process. Jurisdictions will be able to use this money for medical and public health expenses, payroll expenses for some employees working during the pandemic, and other actions related to public health and economic support.
Texas says it will test every nursing home resident and staffer
Each resident and staffer at all Texas nursing homes will be tested for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott told The Texas Tribune.
Abbott has directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ensure the widespread testing, the spokesman, John Wittman, said Monday.
There have been more than 300 deaths in care centers, though the state has not named the facilities in which those deaths occurred. In Texas, more than 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are linked to long-term care facilities, according to a Tribune analysis. Health authorities have yet to reveal the total number of infections across care centers.
Texas AG Ken Paxton joins Republican colleagues in calling for investigation of China
[2 p.m.] Republican attorneys general across the country, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, are pushing for a congressional investigation into the Chinese government and its actions responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paxton and 16 other attorneys general signed a letter from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, addressed to leaders of Congress and dated May 9. All are members of the Republican Attorneys General Association.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” Wilson wrote in the letter to Congress. The Chinese government’s “mishandling and deliberate deception” is directly linked to America’s death tolls and economic hardship, RAGA said in a statement applauding the push for an investigation.
In April, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against China’s government and other Chinese officials, alleging that suppression of information and denial of COVID-19 led to severe consequences in Missouri. Other attorneys general have announced their intent to follow suit.
Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
San Antonio offering free testing for asymptomatic residents
The city of San Antonio announced it will begin testing asymptomatic individuals for COVID-19, loosening prior requirements that residents had to show some symptoms, including a fever, dry cough or chills, in order to get a free test.
The state has begun ramping up testing in order to catch unreported coronavirus cases. As of Monday, there had been nearly 514,000 tests conducted across Texas.
In San Antonio, asymptomatic tests will continue to be free, according to a city press release. Experts have warned that high fees for tests could prevent uninsured residents from seeking testing.
“It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city,” said Dawn Emerick, director of Metro Health, in the statement.
While most cities have announced increased testing access, with emphasis on first responders and essential workers, Houston was the first major city to expand testing to asymptomatic residents, according to the Houston Chronicle.
DHS reschedules hearings for asylum seekers amid coronavirus
The Department of Homeland Security announced late Sunday that it’s rescheduling hearings for asylum seekers and temporarily suspending a policy that required some asylum seekers to travel during the pandemic to ports of entry in Mexico for updated court documents.
Under the Migrant Protection Protocols, asylum seekers are forced to wait in Mexico for their hearings in American courtrooms. But the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a monthslong postponement of those hearings. Until Sunday, migrants were still required to arrive at designated ports of entry to receive new court dates, a policy immigration attorneys criticized because it forced asylum seekers to travel through dangerous parts of Mexico while social distancing was difficult or impossible.
Under the temporary policy, migrants are now allowed to remain where they are until their new court dates. The asylum seekers are instructed to arrive for their hearings one month after their current scheduled dates.
“For example, if the hearing date is May 10th, individuals should present themselves on June 10th,” the DHS statement explains. “DHS and [the Executive office for Immigration Review] are deeply committed to ensuring the health and safety of aliens, our frontline officers, immigration court professionals, and our citizens.”
Asylum seekers with court dates on or after June 22 should proceed normally unless the DHS makes another change.
More than 400 cases reported in North Texas federal prison
The number of coronavirus cases in a Tarrant County federal prison outbreak grew to 423 on Sunday, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The outbreak occurred at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a prison for men who have special medical needs or who are seriously ill.
Prison and jail populations may be especially vulnerable during an outbreak. The virus is fully entrenched in the Texas prison system, confirmed to have infected more than 1,600 inmates and employees at dozens of units as of last week.
Texas has billions in its rainy day fund. But legislators say they won’t use it until January.
As Texas' economy reels from a monthlong shutdown of commerce statewide, unprecedented unemployment and falling oil prices, some Texans are calling on officials to tap into the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund that has billions of tax dollars officials have been saving for years.
Many legislators agree the fund is going to be needed. But Texans shouldn’t expect it to be tapped soon unless Gov. Greg Abbott calls the Legislature back to Austin for a special legislative session before next year’s regular session, which many believe is unlikely.
And when lawmakers do meet again, they are more likely to use the fund to plug expected shortfalls in the state budget than to provide any sort of state-level version of an economic relief package like Congress passed.
COVID-19 cases at a Texas immigration detention center soared. Now, town leaders want answers.
It was a historic occasion for the South Texas town of Pearsall when officials broke ground in 2004 on what would become one of the country’s largest immigration detention centers.
Not only would it help improve border security, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said then, it would also bring employment to the small rural community, about 60 miles from San Antonio. Hundreds of good jobs for a region that desperately needed them.
But now, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread inside immigration detention centers, local leaders here in an extraordinary move have called on the company that runs the center, the GEO Group, to publicly explain itself. They say the company has not been transparent, and has failed to respond to emails and letters seeking answers to a simple question: What is the GEO Group doing to prevent the virus outbreak inside the privately owned facility from creeping into their community?
The leaders have invited company officials to attend the Frio County commissioners meeting Monday and sent a list of 20 detailed questions, ranging from what safeguards are in place to protect employees and detainees to how it can make the information more readily available to the community.
Texas’ rules for mail-in voting won't work during pandemic, a new lawsuit argues
A coalition of voters and civil rights groups opened a new front Monday in the legal wars over mail-in voting in Texas during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Several lawsuits already underway challenge state limits on who can vote by mail, but a lawsuit filed Monday dives into the mechanics of mail-in balloting, arguing that existing rules will deprive voters of their constitutional rights in the middle of a public health crisis. In the federal lawsuit filed in San Antonio, five Texas voters with medical conditions, Voto Latino, the NAACP Texas and the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans argue that four existing rules for absentee voting will place undue burdens on the right to vote, or risk disenfranchising Texans, during the pandemic.
First, they're challenging a requirement that voters pay postage to return mail-in ballots, arguing that it amounts to a poll tax during a public health crisis. Second, they're challenging a requirement that sets deadlines for when ballots must be postmarked and received, arguing that the window should be extended. Third, they object to a requirement for matching signatures on the flap of a ballot envelope and the signature used on an application to vote by mail, which they argue discriminates against voters with disabilities whose signatures may change. And fourth, they're challenging restrictions on the assistance absentee voters can get to return a marked ballot.
Naming Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs as the defendant, they're asking a federal judge to block the state from enforcing the provisions.
“Even if all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail in Texas in the November election, that would not be sufficient to prevent the serious risk of disenfranchisement and threats to public health that will occur if the Vote By Mail Restrictions remain in place in the pandemic,” the plaintiffs, who are backed by the National Redistricting Foundation, wrote in their complaint.
Texas doubles early voting period for July primary runoff elections
Ahead of the first statewide election during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott has doubled the length of the early voting period for the upcoming July primary runoff elections.
In a proclamation issued Monday, Abbott ordered early voting for the July 14 runoffs to begin June 29 instead of on July 6. He noted that sticking with the truncated early voting window that’s typical for runoff elections “would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the COVID-19 disaster.”
Abbott previously used his emergency powers under his statewide disaster declaration to delay the primary runoffs, which were originally slated for May, and a special election for the Austin area’s Texas Senate District 14. Dozens of runoffs are ongoing for party nominations to congressional and local offices. The most prominent is the contest between former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Local election officials across the state have been deciphering how to safely host voters for the runoff elections under circumstances unseen by even the most veteran among them. They have been stocking up on sanitizing and protective gear and considering plastic shields, like those now common at checkout counters, for check-in stations at polling places.
“In order to ensure that elections proceed efficiently and safely when Texans go to the polls to cast a vote in person during early voting or on election day,” Abbott wrote in the proclamation, “it is necessary to increase the number of days in which polling locations will be open during the early voting period, such that election officials can implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices.”
