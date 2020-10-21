Ramiro Trevino Cano
October 1941 - October 2020
Ramiro Trevino Cano of Uvalde, Texas passed away on October 15, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Kosciusko, Texas to Ramon and Narcissa Cano on October 24, 1941. He married Emma Perez on March 9,1963 in Uvalde. They were married 57 years.
He attended school in Knippa, Texas and Uvalde. He was a graduate from Sul Ross State University with a B.B.A. Degree and Masters in Education. He taught at SouthWest Texas Junior College for 24 years, worked for Bell Investment Co., Texas Migrant Council, and American National Insurance Co. He was involved with Little League and Major League baseball for numerous seasons in Uvalde. He loved spending time at the golf course with his son, brothers, nephews, and friends.
Ramiro T. Cano was preceded in death by both parents, Ramon Cano Sr. and Narcissa Cano and brothers, Santiago Cano (Jimmy) and Ramon Cano Jr.
Ramiro is survived by spouse, Emma Perez Cano, son, Ramiro Cano Jr., spouse, Jacqueline Casanova Cano, daughter, Jessica Cervantes, spouse Fred Cervantes Jr. of Kerrville, sisters, Eva Contreras, Herlinda Cardona, spouse, Rogelio Cardona of Uvalde, Narcissa (Polly) Flores of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, spouse, Segundo Flores, grandchildren, oldest to youngest, Desiree Emma Cano, Ramanda Jaylynn Cano, Fred Cervantes III (Tres), Isaac Ramiro Cervantes and Jamison Theodore Cervantes. Their grandfather adored all of his grandchildren and was very proud of them.
He was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and teacher that we will all miss dearly.
At this time, the family would like to thank our family and friends for their kind words and prayers. We love and appreciate all of you.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
