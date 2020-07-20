When I was in the grocery store early Monday morning, I saw a couple, aged 60-70s in the store without masks. I truly don’t understand their behavior. We pride ourselves on being human, and what does that mean? My understanding is that a great part of it is to be compassionate and caring for your fellow man. Was this couple trying to tell us something? I don’t know. What it told me is that they have somehow had a hiccup on the road to evolving into complete human beings. Not only do many other animals care for each other but trees, which most people think of as inanimate objects, sustain their neighbor who is in need through their root system.
Whoever the couple in the store was, I feel sorry for them.
Margaret Tatum, Kerrville
GENE here: I have also observed our local grocery store not making any effort to enforce the mask order, nor do they enforce the early shopping for those over 60. Walmart is enforcing the mask order, and the customers do a good job of separation.
GENE here: went to HEB at 7am today. absolutely nobody at the entrance enforcing the mask rule or the over 60 early time rule. Local manager says its up to corporate. corporate gives you a PR person and you get blah, blah, blah. Went down the road to Wal-Mart. the mask rule is enforced. everybody in the store had a mask on. guess where I will be shopping from now on?
