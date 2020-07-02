Kerr County released data this morning indicating 85 of the coronavirus infections occurred in Kerrville.
These cases are among the 113 total infections reported since the pandemic began. Ingram had 22 cases, Hunt 0, Center Point five and Comfort one, according to the county.
Active infections in Kerr County numbered 64, according to a county press release Wednesday afternoon.
The state health department was able to determine how 46 of the infections were contracted, and the county supplied this information:
- 2 – Travel outside of Texas
- 2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
- 7 – Unknown how infection occurred
- 9 – Household spread
- 10 – Community spread
- 9 – Close contact
- 3 – Lost to follow-up
- 4 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County
