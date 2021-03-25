Storms that erupted across the Hill Country late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning have pushed well to our east.
MOSTLY SUNNY THURSDAY
Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the rest of the day with highs in the lower to middle 70's.
Winds become light and variable during the mid to late afternoon hours.
CLEAR AND COOL THURSDAY NIGHT
Skies remain clear Thursday night.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 40's across most of the area.
A few spots could dip into the 30's if winds become completely calm overnight.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND MUCH WARMER FRIDAY
Mostly sunny skies continue Friday with high pressure in control of the weather pattern.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80's.
South winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Elevated fire dangers exist Friday afternoon due to low humidity, warm temperatures and occasionally gusty winds.
MORE CLOUDS, HIGHER HUMIDITY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
Low clouds return late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 50's.
South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
A few models suggest patchy dense fog could occur in a few places.
WARM AND HUMID SATURDAY
Skies become partly cloudy Saturday afternoon once low clouds burn off.
Highs warm into the lower 80's.
South winds average 5 to 15 mph.
There is a slim chance we could see a pop up shower or thunderstorm late in the day.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast Saturday night.
This possibility exists due to a weak cold front entering the region.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY
The cold front could stall and create additional opportunities for rain and thunderstorms Sunday.
