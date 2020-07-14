Kerr County’s case count for coronavirus rose by four on Tuesday and another person was admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where there are currently seven people being treated for the virus.
Kerr County currently has more than 175 active cases of the virus, and that does not include 14 people who have tested positive at the Kerrville Veterans Hospital. Those cases were announced on Monday by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
While Kerr County’s positivity rate for the pandemic has been 5.4% since the first cases, the uptick since June has been in double digits as the virus took greater hold across Texas. Currently 264 people have tested positive for the virus through testing by the state, Peterson Health and through an effort to test every resident of the area’s nursing homes by the Kerrville Fire Department.
Across the state, Texas saw another record day for infections with 10,745 and more than 10,500 people hospitalized. Another 87 people lost their lives to the virus on Tuesday.
In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County, those hospitalized with COVID-19 held steady at about 87% of the hospital beds were full, and 35% of all patients admitted were for the virus.
Other regions were not as fortunate, including in the border counties and cities like Brownsville, where 55% of those hospitalized were coronavirus cases. In areas around Beaumont, ICU beds were almost gone.
