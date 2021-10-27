High pressure filters across the Hill Country behind Wednesday’s cold front. This will keep the area cool and dry through the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.
GUSTY WINDS, PLEASANT TEMPERATURES
We can expect lower wind speeds and pleasant October temperatures on Thursday.
Fire dangers remain elevated due to low humidity values and occasionally gusty winds during the midday and afternoon hours. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged Thursday.
High temperatures climb into the middle 70s. Northwest winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. No rainfall is in the forecast.
CHILLY NIGHT COMING UP
Clear skies and very dry air remains in place Thursday night. Lows drop into the lower and middle 40s overnight. Northwest winds continue at 5 to 15 mph tapering off toward daybreak.
SUNNY AND COOL FRIDAY
Sunshine continues Friday with temperatures just a degree or two cooler. Most areas top out in the lower to middle 70s.
North-northwest winds average 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
This could create elevated fire dangers again Friday afternoon. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
CHILLY START TO THE WEEKEND
Clear skies allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s across most of the area by daybreak Saturday. Low-lying areas could drop into the middle 30s. A widespread freeze is not expected at this time, but it could be close for a few locations.
WARMER SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday and Sunday with low humidity in the forecast and no mention of rain this weekend.
