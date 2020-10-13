Police received reports of two vehicle burglaries in recent days.
On Oct. 10, a woman came to KPD headquarters report her purse containing personal papers and a small amount of cash had been stolen from her car sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. He said there was no sign of forced entry.
“A report was taken and this case has been referred to CIU for investigation,” Lamb said.
Cash also was reported missing from a vehicle in about the 1600 block of Cypress Creek Drive. In this case, a man told police he found his backpack had been taken from the vehicle and left in the street, and whoever committed the burglary had removed $400 cash and a green solar cell phone charger from the backpack. This burglary was said to have happened between the evening of Oct. 8 and the morning of Oct. 9. This vehicle had been left unlocked, Lamb said.
“This case has been referred to CIU for investigation,” Lamb said. “Kerrville residents are urged to lock the vehicles even in their own driveways.”
