The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors improved to 4-0 with a 51-14 win over the Center Point Pirates Friday night.
Ingram received the opening kickoff and put together a nice 29-yard opening drive, but 3 penalties for 25 yards forced the Warriors to punt on their first possession of the game.
Center Point also struggled on their opening drive and Christian Martinez fumbled a short 4 yard reception to set Ingram up for their first scoring drive of the night.
The Warriors took advantage of the turnover and marched down the field for a 78-yard scoring drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown run by Tim Leatherman to put the Warriors on top 7-0 in the first quarter.
On the next drive with a first and ten on their own 37-yard line, Center Point’s Alexis Hernandez fumbled the ball after a short 2-yard gain.
The Warriors responded on the first play as Leatherman connected with Kameron Carrington for a 39-yard touchdown reception to put Ingram on top 14-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Center Point turned the ball over again on their next possession as Logan Burley coughed the ball up.
Ingram put together a nice 36-yard drive capped by a touchdown completion from Leatherman to Andrew Burroughs to make the score 21-0 with 11:46 left in the second quarter.
Defensively, the Warriors held their ground and scored on their next possession as Nicholas Spittler rushed up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run to put Ingram on top 28-0 in the second quarter.
After a couple of back and forth drives by both teams, Ingram scored once more as time expired in the first half.
Leatherman connected with Saige Kneese for a 36-yard touchdown strike.
In a “Refrigerator Perry” move, 274-pound lineman Caleb Carlile took it up the middle for a two-point conversion to put the Warriors on top 36-0 at the half.
The third quarter was sloppy for both teams with no scoring drives.
The fourth quarter began with the Warriors mounting a 90-yard scoring drive that ended with Carrington finding Tyler Barker in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
Ingram went on top 43-0 with 8:19 left in the game.
The most bizarre play of the game occurred on the ensuing kickoff.
Center Point did not go after a live ball on the kickoff and Spittler picked it up for a 29-yard touchdown recovery.
Cody Miller shot up the middle for the two-point conversion to put Ingram on top 51-0 with 7:58 left in the final stanza.
Center Point responded with a huge 64-yard touchdown pass from Burley to Alvaro Bustamante who fell just 3 yards shy of the end zone.
Burley snuck it up the middle to give the Pirates their first score of the night cutting the lead to 51-6 in the fourth quarter.
Finally, with 3:41 left in the game, Burley connected with Sammy Bustamante on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Sammy Bustamante went for two and converted to make the score 51-14.
THE BIG PLAY
There were many big plays by the Warriors, but credit goes to the defensive unit for forcing numerous turnovers in the first half of the game. Offensively, the Warriors were able to convert off of each turnover to give the Warriors a big halftime lead.
QUOTABLES:
“We had big plays on both sides of the ball. Big plays offensively and big defense.” - Ingram Head Coach Duane Kroeker
“There’s room for improvement, but we are getting better each week.” - Ingram coach Duane Kroeker
WHAT’S NEXT
Ingram hosts Manor New Tech Thursday, Sept. 24th at 6:30 p.m.
Center Point hosts Mason Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.