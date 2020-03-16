Here are all of the limitations that H-E-B has put on purchases.
Food items
- Chicken – 4 units
- Ground Beef – 4 units
- Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items
- Eggs – 2 units
- Frozen vegetables – 4 units
- Frozen breakfast – 4 units
- Frozen pizza – 4 units
- Boxed dinners – 8 units
- Pasta – 4 units
- Pasta Sauce: 4 units
- Rice – 4 units
- Canned Soup – 8 units
- Canned Vegetables – 8 units
- Canned Beans – 8 units
- Canned seafood – 8 units
- Canned meat – 8 units
- Dried Beans – 4 units
- Nut butters – 4 units
- Oatmeal – 4 units
- Cereal – 4 units
- Bread – 4 units
- Milk – 2 units
- Powdered Milk – 2 units
Non-food items
- Baby Diapers – 2 units
- Baby wipes – 2 units
- Toilet Paper – 2 units
- Paper Towels: 4 units
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units
- Hand sanitizer – 2 units
- Hand soap – 2 units
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units
- Latex Gloves – 2 units
- Masks – 2 units
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.