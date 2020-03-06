The Tivy baseball players entered 2020 with high expectations; they even had aspirations of contending for a state championships.
But it didn’t take long for the Antlers to encounter obstacles this season.
Junior third baseman Cooper Duennenberg underwent Tommy John surgery. Senior centerfielder Luke Hale also had surgery to repair two broken fingers, and catcher Cole Mixon is recovering from a broken foot. The Antlers had just played their season opener and were already missing three starters.
At the moment, it looks like the Antlers have weathered the early-season adversity. They went undefeated at the Sharyland Tournament this weekend, earning draws against Brownsville Rivera (6-6) and Sharyland Pioneer (0-0) on Thursday and recording lopsided victories over Edinburg North (10-1) and McAllen Memorial (9-1) on Friday.
The Antlers (6-3-2) relied on their pitching to carry them in Sharyland. Senior Colten Drake tossed a gem against Pioneer, the defending Region IV champions, striking out nine batters and only permitting two hits in a complete game shutout. On Friday, junior Jack Patterson only allowed one run on four hits in 5.2 innings.
“I’m really excited about the way we’ve thrown the ball this weekend,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said. “We cut down on walks and guys are really attacking the strike zone. Colten Drake had his best game of the season.
“We have been playing a bunch of new guys because of injuries, and they are getting used to the speed of the game and are playing better. It’s been a good weekend to get those guys experience.”
The Antlers hope to keep rolling when they visit Memorial on Monday.
