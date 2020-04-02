Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast as a cold front tracks across the Hill Country today.
The cold front likely will move across the area between noon and 4 p.m. Some of the storms along the cold front could become severe.
The main hazards include large hail and strong wind gusts to 60 mph or higher.
There is also a very low tornado risk favoring areas toward Austin and San Antonio.
High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 70s ahead of the cold front.
Southerly winds become northeast in the afternoon hours.
Behind the front, clouds continue with a chance of rain in the forecast.
Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy at times.
Strong storms are possible through midnight.
Lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning with northeast winds continuing.
Cloudy skies continue Saturday with much colder daytime highs in the 50s.
Northeast winds continue and showers remain possible throughout the day.
Lows hold in the lower to middle 50s Saturday night with rain showers possible.
Scattered showers are also in the forecast Sunday.
It should remain cool with highs in the 60s.
A 50-50 chance of showers and storms may linger into Monday as unsettled weather conditions continue.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.