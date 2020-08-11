A woman was being treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street this morning.
A westbound sedan appeared to have rear-ended a pickup in the left-turn lane from Main Street onto Francisco Lemos about 11:30 a.m.
Medics brought an adult female occupant of the sedan into an ambulance for treatment. The sedan's airbag deployed, and the woman suffered a hand injury, according to a dispatcher.
No one in the truck appeared to be injured, and damage to the vehicle wasn't easily visible.
Responding units included the ambulance, three police vehicles and a fire truck.
