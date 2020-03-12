In a statement to students on Thursday, Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick said the university will remain open, and that students headed for spring break will be expected back on March 23 when classes resume.
McCormick said the university has been closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused other Texas universities to extend spring break and move classes entirely online, but Schreiner will remain open.
“Why are we trying to stay open? Most importantly, we want our students to continue with their educational experience,” McCormick said in his letter to students that was published online Thursday morning. “But I also want our seniors to celebrate their last athletic events. I want us to cheer on students who engaged in ground-breaking research at the Academic Showcase, and I want us to congratulate all the students who have earned admission into an honors society. I want us to wear our regalia at baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies. I don’t want a virus to eliminate the joy and the challenges and the triumphs that await all of us over the next few months.”
McCormick said those students who choose to stay on campus during the spring break will be accommodated.
“If that is the case, we have made accommodations for meals (expect a no-frills meal), and we will allow you to stay in residence,” McCormick said.
McCormick also wrote that since Schreiner was not located in a major metropolitan area that it seems like the university was reasonably safe from the pandemic versus other universities in Texas. In San Antonio, most of the universities there have taken precautions by extending breaks and moving classes online. Baylor announced a spring break extension and moving classes online through April.
“Let me assure you that Schreiner University will follow any and all directives from state and federal agencies,” McCormick wrote. “If they mandate our closure, we will close. And you should expect us to continue to modify our day-to-day operations as we try to maintain the sanctuary of Schreiner. I fully expect to cancel additional study abroad experiences, and I expect that we will limit our larger gatherings on campus.”
Here is McCormick’s full statement:
Someday, we will tell stories about the spring semester of 2020. Today is not that day. Today, we’re caught between the hysteria of coronavirus and the reality of wanting to keep our community as safe as possible. And that makes for a difficult moment in which to write this final update before Spring Break begins.
I have—and all the senior officers at Schreiner have—been attentive to the actions of our colleagues around the nation who have made the decision to close their campuses for a short amount of time or for the entire semester. I understand their logic, and I understand that, in many cases, they find themselves in cluster sites or potential cluster sites (like major metropolitan areas). Their decision does not reflect the decision of many colleges and universities around the country, and it does not reflect our current best thinking. I believe that Schreiner, Kerrville, and the Hill Country will likely remain a safe place for students and employees to be.
Therefore, as students leave for Spring Break, I encourage everyone to prepare for Schreiner to still be in session when Spring Break ends. We intend to be here on Monday morning, March 23rd, when the school day begins. I hope that all of you will be, too. Some of you—out of an abundance of caution—may decide to stay on campus during Spring Break and to not travel. If that is the case, we have made accommodations for meals (expect a no-frills meal), and we will allow you to stay in residence.
Why are we trying to stay open? Most importantly, we want our students to continue with their educational experience. But I also want our seniors to celebrate their last athletic events. I want us to cheer on students who engaged in ground-breaking research at the Academic Showcase, and I want us to congratulate all the students who have earned admission into an honors society. I want us to wear our regalia at baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies. I don’t want a virus to eliminate the joy and the challenges and the triumphs that await all of us over the next few months.
I know that this decision will be difficult for some people, students and employees alike. If you have specific concerns, I encourage you to contact the Dean of Students or the appropriate Vice President to discuss your situation. As possible, we will try to make accommodations. But if we’re going to move forward and remain open, we cannot accommodate everyone.
Here’s the awkward truth: there currently are not enough COVID-19 test kits available in the state to test people in a timely fashion, and it is unclear when these kits will be widely available. Whether we know of an infection or not, though, the most recent reports suggest a sort of inevitability in all of this. There is likely to be a case of COVID-19 or symptoms that are similar to those of COVID-19 in Kerr county. Therefore, we will manage individuals with symptoms similar to COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis. If necessary, we will ask students with minor symptoms to self-isolate on campus. Health professionals indicate that for the profile of people like most of our students, the symptoms associated with the infection are similar to a cold or flu. Students with more severe symptoms will be directed to a site where they can receive treatment. I can imagine a moment in which we become overwhelmed in terms of our ability to self-isolate, but if we all practice basic precautions, the current evidence suggests that, collectively, we will be fine. If you have symptoms that are associated with a bad cold or flu—and particularly with fever and shortness of breath—please contact Dr. Julie Lunsford at 830-792-7285 who can determine what the appropriate next steps are.
Let me assure you that Schreiner University will follow any and all directives from state and federal agencies. If they mandate our closure, we will close. And you should expect us to continue to modify our day-to-day operations as we try to maintain the sanctuary of Schreiner. I fully expect to cancel additional study abroad experiences, and I expect that we will limit our larger gatherings on campus. It also is the case that this situation has the possibility to change rapidly. Should these changes occur, then we will modify our plans again and let you know as quickly as possible. Faculty and staff continue to prepare for educational continuity regardless of how this situation changes.
Expect another communication from me by email and on the website no later than Thursday evening, March 19th as an update to our most current plans.
Schreiner and its students have always been resilient and gritty. We will be resilient and gritty through this COVID-19 event, too. I believe that Schreiner is safe, and if we practice common sense and best practices, it will remain a relatively safe place for students and employees to be. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we work through each problem we encounter step by step. Spring will come to the Hill Country, and I look forward to sending our seniors off to their grand futures and welcoming our juniors, sophomores, and first-year students to the next step of their Schreiner experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.