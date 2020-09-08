A slow moving powerful storm system will bring heavy rainfall potential across the Hill Country this week.
Temperatures will be cooler, but the main weather story revolves around the risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of the Hill Country Tuesday night through Friday.
For the rest of your Tuesday, models suggest that rainfall totals of 0.10"-0.25" could fall during the day with isolated totals of up to 1.00" possible near heavier downpours.
Further west, widespread showers and storms will develop this afternoon and this evening.
This could produce rainfall totals of one to three inches during the next 24 hours.
This risk is highest towards Midland, Fort Stockton and San Angelo today and tonight.
Rain chances jump to near 100 percent across the Hill Country Wednesday.
As the slow moving storm system approaches, we could see 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Kerrville area through Thursday.
Further west, rainfall totals of 3 to 7 inches are possible with higher amounts possible.
Flash flooding could occur near rivers, creeks and local streams in the coming days.
Prepare for a wet forecast the next seven days with a few models advertising rainfall totals of 3 to 7 inches through next week for areas along and west of a line from Fredericksburg to Kerrville and Hondo.
Areas near Del Rio could see 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the course of the next seven days.
