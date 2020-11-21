The Tivy Antlers lost to Harker Heights out of Killeen in the Antler's home opener Saturday afternoon.
Tivy was down 6-0 early in the game, but went on a 14-3 run in the first quarter to lead 14-13 after one quarter of play.
Jaden Frausto knocked down a three point shot in the first quarter to spark the run for the Antlers.
Tivy's best offensive display came in the second quarter when Tivy outscored Harker Heights 21-16 to extend their lead to 35-29 at intermission.
Quentin Vega knocked down a triple and added another bucket scoring five points in the quarter.
Caleb Fineske scored nine points and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer added four points to pace the Antlers.
After the break, the Antlers were held in check and Harker Heights made adjustments holding the Antlers to only ten points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth.
Tivy was outhustled and Harker Heights forced several turnovers and steals to seal the victory for Harker Heights.
Harker Heights outscored Tivy 30-20 in the second half.
Hebert-Dwyer and Fineske were the only Antlers to score in the second half of play.
UP NEXT
Tivy is scheduled to hit the road again and play Smithson Valley Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
