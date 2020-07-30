This past week I had an unfortunate medical issue that required an ER visit and subsequent hospitalization at Peterson Regional Hospital. I have not been hospitalized in over 50 years and wanted to express my gratitude and thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the ER, ICU and third floor. I would also like to thank the kind, cheerful lady who brought my meals while there. I don’t remember any names but want everyone who cared for me to know I appreciate their professionalism, compassion and kindness. I hope I wasn’t too much of a pain!
Thanks again for all you do!
Kristie Keese, Kerrville
