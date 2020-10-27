We are writing in support of the re-election of Mayor Bill Blackburn and City Council members Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman. Grounded by years of business and community leadership, they have successfully worked together with fellow Council members, City Boards and our excellent City Manager to keep our community on track and moving forward. They have restored the appropriate balance of Council-approved planning and oversight, with implementation and operations directed by our professional City Manager and staff. Working together, these servant leaders and professionals has done a remarkable job of effectively leading our community, while guiding us safely through the challenges of a pandemic.
Faithful to the community-supported goals of the Kerrville 2050 Plan, this winning Team has achieved many strategic results since being elected in 2018. Chief among them are:
Recruitment of new businesses, such as Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing and All Plastics, providing hundreds of future high-paying jobs and increased tax revenue
Extended our popular River Trail to Schreiner University, improved our public golf course and tennis center, and supported renovations at the Doyle Center and restored downtown Arcadia Theater
Maintained and improved street, drainage, water and sewer facilities, as well as expanding infrastructure and services to attract new housing developments, like The Landing
Lowered property tax rates while adopting a reduced City budget, staff levels and pay cuts, in anticipation of the pandemic’s economic impact
The three incumbents and their Team share another notable accomplishment, perhaps harder to measure, but equally important to our community life. They consistently demonstrated civility, thoughtfulness and transparency in both their individual and Council conduct.
They respect and listen to their citizens and model what good and effective local government should look like.
It’s in Kerrville’s best interest and ours to re-elect these proven leaders to continue to move our hometown forward.
John Anderson and Maggie Megee, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.