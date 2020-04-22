Gov. Greg Abbott said that he can foresee hair salons and retail stores reopening for business next week, but with “structures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Speaking on a Lubbock radio show, Abbott said that the state won’t be fully opened, but in strategic ways. Part of Abbott’s challenge is there are parts of the state that are seeing growth in cases, including in the Texas Panhandle.
“A second component of that is that we are looking at counties where there have been zero case,” Abbott told host Chad Hasty of radio station KFYO. “These would be mostly rural counties.”
In that situation, some counties could reopen beyond what the governor had previously recommended. In order to get there, Texas needs to see a continued downward trend in positive cases, and Abbott said they’ve had 13 consecutive days of that trend.
However, COVID-19 has sickened more than 21,000 people in the state, and there are still more 1,600 people in Texas hospitals with more than 550 deaths. The state has tested more than 200,000 people, including about 250 here in Kerr County.
Abbott expects to issue an executive order on Monday that would clarify what can open and what should remain closed. Across the country, states are wrestling with how to restart their economies and Georgia is poised to be the most aggressive to reopen, but that drew a skeptical response from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp's decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to soon reopen.
Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he told Kemp he had misgivings over the governor's plan, but would not stand in his way.
“The people of Georgia ... have been strong, resolute, but at the same time he must do what he thinks is right,” Trump said of Kemp, a Republican. “I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing. ... But I think (opening) spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one ... it's just too soon."
How Trump’s thinking will impact Abbott’s decision making is unclear, but the governor has been clear in saying he’s in regular communication with the White House. Abbott also makes it clear this isn’t going to be a mad rush to reopen.
“There will be standards,” Abbott said. “It won’t be like it was before the coronavirus existed, because you have to understand this: even though we’ve been bending the curve and there have been fewer cases of the coronavirus it hasn’t left the geography of the state of Texas. It is still here.”
Last week, Abbott reopened state parks, but with strict social distancing guidelines, and moved to allow medically necessary surgeries and procedures and will allow curbside retail pickup starting Friday.
Abbott said the reason there are so few cases in the state is a credit to those in the state who have adhered to stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements.
