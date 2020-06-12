If there’s one big question about the summer in Kerrville it seems to focus around the Guadalupe River, the Fourth of July, Robert Earl Keen and a lot of fireworks. All of those things equal to the annual Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River, and it will happen in 2020.
Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the show will go on but the details are a little fuzzy.
While city of Kerrville officials confirmed the concert and fireworks show will happen they deferred the details to the organizers, who in turn said they couldn’t comment because the city hadn’t given them clearance.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, however, confirmed that the show will happen — but with lots of precautions to consider when it comes to coronavirus. In Abbott’s order, mayors and county judges were granted the authority to determine how to proceed on outdoor events with more than 500 people, including granting local control to apply additional restrictions.
“The city is going to have to make some pretty specific recommendations on how to follow the governor’s order,” said Blackburn, adding those recommendations or requirements are still being determined.
The annual concert is among the biggest events in the city and Keen is among the most recognizable Americana music acts in the state and country. So, a big crowd is to be expected.
Keen is playing sold-out shows at Gruene Hall this weekend in New Braunfels before returning home to prepare for the Fourth of July Show, which is listed on the city’s website.
As far as Blackburn is concerned the show will go on.
“It’s a very big deal for a lot of reasons,” the mayor said.
One of those reasons is that it is also part of the opening weekend of the much anticipated Arcadia Live project, which is in the final stages of completion before the holiday weekend. The historic downtown theater is being restored and re-imagined as a new performance space, but one of its crowning features is a massive deck overlooking the river and Louise Hays Park.
In year’s past, the concert and fireworks — which are all free — have drawn thousands to Louise Hays Park. How that will be handled in an era of social distancing is unclear, but Gov. Greg Abbott cleared the way last month for concerts and large celebrations to resume for the Fourth of July.
In fact, the last concert to be played in Kerrville was Keen’s for the Hill Country Youth Orchestra — another annual philanthropic event that Keen hosts to benefit the Hill Country.
Last year’s show featured Keen playing with fellow Americana music star Tony Childers. This year’s concert will be on a Saturday afternoon with fireworks expected to start at 9:30 — just after Keen’s last set.
