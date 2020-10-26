A veteran of the Hobbs, New Mexico police department will be the person to lead the Kerrville Police Department.
Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel announced Monday afternoon that the city has hired Chris McCall, who has served as the Hobbs Police Chief since 2013. McCalll, who replaces retired Chief David Knight, is expected to start in Kerrville on Nov. 30.
“I am extremely excited to join the team at the City of Kerrville,” McCall said via a city of Kerrville press release. “I look forward to working alongside the professional men and women who make up the Kerrville Police Department in an effort to continue to provide professional service, while working to have a positive impact on safety and the quality of life of the community.”
McDaniel had made it clear that he would lead a national search to replace Knight, who retired in September, and that the next chief would come from outside the department.
“We received over 50 applications from qualified applicants who want to be in Kerrville,” City Manager Mark McDaniel said. “I could not be more pleased with what Chief McCall will bring in terms of professionalism, knowledge, good character, and the ability to communicate.”
McCall takes over a department that has come under a measure of scrutiny in recent months from an investigation by the Texas Rangers over how at least one officer handled affidavits involving Sgt. Jaiman Yarbrough and January 2019 drug bust.
Earlier this year, the 198th and 216th DA’s offices confirmed they were not moving forward with criminal cases that depended on Yarbrough’s work until this matter was settled.
During his time in Hobbs, where he started as a patrol officer in 1999, McCall has risen through the ranks of the department, which has 150 employees. A city of 39,000 people, Hobbs’ department also has a 75-bed detention center.
McCall holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University and an Associate’s Degree in Mid-Management from Eastern New Mexico University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy 241st Session, the Harvard Kennedy School of Government State and Local Executive Program, the LEAD-Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service University of Virginia, and the West Point Leadership Program.
He has also served as president of the New Mexico Association of Chiefs of Police and the New Mexico Law Enforcement Professional Standards Counsel, and has been a board member of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board, the New Mexico Municipal League, the Lea County Communication Authority, Crime Stoppers, the Hobbs Rotary Club, and the Lea County Drug Task Force Board.
