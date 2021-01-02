Ashlee Zirkel scored 11 points and also played well on the boards, but the Lady Antlers dropped a district contest to Boerne Champion 44-31 Saturday afternoon at Antler Gymnasium.
The score was closer than indicated as Tivy and Champion battled hard through three quarters of play before the Chargers pulled away for the victory.
In the end, Champion's A. King nailed four 3-point buckets and scored 23 points to lead the Chargers Saturday afternoon.
Tivy jumped to an 8-6 lead after one quarter as Riley Dill hit a jumper at the end of the period.
Tivy was outscored 11-6 in the second quarter despite positive offensive production from Ashlynn Way, Cassidy Harmon and a late steal and lay-in by Zirkel shortly before intermission.
Champion played solid in the third quarter and jumped to a 29-21 lead after three fueled by two treys from King.
Zirkel hit a three point shot and also went coast-to-coast after picking off the ball for some positive highlights in the third period.
Champion was also charged with a technical foul at the end of the third and Zirkel knocked down two free throws to end the quarter.
In the fourth, Jamie Jackson hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 29-23, but missed opportunities and a few mistakes with ball control cost the Antlers a victory Saturday afternoon.
Champion came into the game ranked #13 in Class 5A.
Tivy is currently ranked #25 in the latest 5A UIL Girls poll and dropped to 2-2 in district play with the loss.
