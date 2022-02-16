A strong low pressure system will cross the Texas Panhandle region into Oklahoma on Thursday. Although the main system remains well to our north, a dryline and Pacific cold front move across the area during the first part of the day.
The first cold front brings gusty winds, very low humidity and high fire dangers across the Hill Country throughout the day Thursday.
A stronger polar front tracks across the region late Thursday night into Friday, bringing colder temperatures across the area Friday and Saturday.
WINDY WITH HIGH FIRE DANGERS THURSDAY
Sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday. Northwest winds accompany a Pacific cold front early Thursday morning. Wind speeds increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Thursday is a “no burn” day across the Hill Country. Rapidly spreading grass fires and wildfires are possible.
There is a low chance we could see a few showers before the sun comes up, mainly north and east of Kerrville.
STRONGER COLD FRONT THURSDAY NIGHT
A secondary cold front enters the area Thursday evening. Winds become north with speeds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible.
Temperatures tumble into the 30s and 40s Thursday evening. Gusty winds continue through sunrise Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 20s.
SUNNY AND COOL FRIDAY
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast Friday with cooler daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s.
North-northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph and tapering off during the afternoon hours. Humidity values remain very low. Elevated fire dangers are possible Friday afternoon.
HARD FREEZE FRIDAY NIGHT
Fair skies and high pressure should bring us cold overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
ELEVATED FIRE DANGERS THIS WEEKEND
Winds return to the south Saturday and Sunday. Elevated fire dangers return both days with highest wind speeds expected Sunday.
