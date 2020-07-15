FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during a baseball game in Houston. Manager Dusty Baker doesn’t expect Smith to play for the Astros this season. Smith has not reported to camp because of what general manager James Click called concerns for the safety of his family. Smith was placed on the restricted list Tuesday night, July 15, but he has not said publicly if he is opting out of the season, which starts for the Astros on July 24. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)