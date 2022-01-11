A low pressure system crosses Texas during the day Tuesday. This system is lacking deep moisture, but could produce a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder during the day Tuesday.
The clouds will hold temperatures down Tuesday. A warming trend will follow through Friday.
MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN TUESDAY
Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy during the day Tuesday. High temperatures range from 50 to 54 degrees, depending on clouds. One model suggests we could stay in the middle to upper 40s if we see precipitation shields moving across the area.
Winds return to the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the day. Precipitation totals are expected to remain below a tenth of an inch. Some areas may not pick up any measurable precipitation.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY TUESDAY NIGHT
The hardest part of the forecast involves overnight low temperatures Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Many factors are involved, including elevation, cloud cover, wind speeds and light precipitation chances.
Most of the major computer models keep us in the upper 30s to lower 40s for overnight lows. However, there are a few models that clear us out. If this happens, we could easily see low temperatures close to the freezing point. Prepare for a freeze just in case.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
DRY AND WARMER WEDNESDAY
Southwest winds promote very dry air and elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country. High temperatures rebound into the middle 60s across most of the area.
Wind speeds increase to 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. Humidity values should be low enough to create elevated fire dangers during the peak heating hours of the day between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
CLEAR AND COLD WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and cold temperatures are expected Wednesday night. Low temperatures fall to between 33 and 38 degrees across most of the area.
Winds remain out of the west at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WARMTH
Thursday and Friday should be the warmest days of the forecast period. Highs top out in the 70s both days with a dry west-southwest flow expected.
This could promote elevated fire dangers each afternoon on Thursday and Friday.
STRONG WEEKEND COLD FRONT
Temperatures cool off and fall below average Saturday and Sunday, thanks to our next polar cold front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.