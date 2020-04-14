CYPRESS — Services for Edmond James Roth, 90, of Cypress, who died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence, will be held at a later date.
Per his request, his body was donated to the University of Texas Medical Science Department so that others can further their education.
