A dusting of snow is possible tonight and Wednesday across portions of the Texas Panhandle.
No significant accumulations are expected at this time although slippery roadways could develop across the Panhandle northeast of Amarillo overnight tonight through Wednesday.
Heavier snowfall amounts are expected across portions of Kansas and Oklahoma.
