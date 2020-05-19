As Kerr County was working its way from being free of active coronavirus cases, an 11th person fell ill with COVID-19 on Sunday at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
With 10 previous cases, all now recovered, this latest case was reported Tuesday afternoon. However, city leaders said in a news release this one is a challenge because the person who was infected traveled to San Antonio for a shopping trip, and possibly exposed six other people in the Kerrville household where they all live.
In addition, the city of Kerrville said numerous people have come in and out of home and have been in contact with the positive individual. The people at the home have been instructed to self isolate.
The individual came into Peterson's emergency department on Sunday with COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital has notified the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Tuesday, the state of Texas saw another 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported, including 22 deaths. The state has tested more than 700,000 people.
