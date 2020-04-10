Mrs. Leslie Jane Manifold Walker, 77, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Kenneth Manifold and Bettie Meisinger Manifold.
Leslie’s father was serving in the U.S. Army in the European and North African Theaters of World War II when she was born. Leslie was 3 years old when he came home from the war, and he decided to continue serving his country as a career U.S. Army Officer. Their family was stationed in Omaha, Nebraska; Fort Lewis, Washington; Camp Stoneman, California; Fort Benning, Georgia; Tokyo, Japan; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. As an only child in a military family, Leslie learned the art of and value of making new friends wherever she moved. These friendships continued in spite of frequent moves all over the country. Fortunately, Leslie’s father received orders to serve at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, where Leslie attended high school at University School. As a freshman, Leslie met Dick Walker, a sophomore, and they dated through high school and college at Indiana University. Leslie was active in many campus activities and organizations, including Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, where she formed many lifelong friendships. She graduated with a degree in Education in 1964.
Leslie’s father encouraged Dick to join the U.S. Army, and he was commissioned as an Officer shortly before he and Leslie were married on June 25, 1965. Leslie was thrilled she and her husband were following the tradition of her parents and loved her role as an Army Officer’s wife. Dick completed three one-year tours in Vietnam. Their first child, Shelley, was born during his second tour, and their second child, Eric, was born a year after his last tour of Vietnam.
Leslie and Dick were stationed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Fort Benning, Georgia; Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Fort Sheridan, Illinois; and Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Leslie loved being his wife, raising their children, supporting fellow Army wives and families in Family Readiness groups and serving in the garden clubs of each Army Post they were assigned. She loved entertaining and socializing as an Army wife and taught painting and art classes to the other wives.
While serving as the Commander of his Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, her husband died suddenly while on active duty at the age of 38. Following his death, Leslie and her children moved to Kerrville, Texas, to be near her parents.
While enrolling her children in school, Leslie was immediately offered a teaching job at Ingram Elementary School. She taught first grade at Ingram Elementary from 1979 through 2004. Leslie loved each of her students and their families in Ingram, Texas. She continued the role of both Mom and Dad for her children, providing them with stability and love. Leslie’s greatest joy was in her role as grandmother to Eric’s daughter, Adara Richelle Walker. Some of her happiest moments were at dance and swim team practices and many of Adara’s academic events and celebrations.
Leslie’s Christian faith was incredibly important to her, and she was a lifelong Lutheran. After her retirement, Leslie taught Sunday school and served on the school board of the church’s school. Leslie served as a mentor to students at Ingram Elementary from 2005-15, continuing her love of teaching in the community that had embraced her in 1979.
Leslie is survived by her daughter, Shelley E. Walker; her son, Eric K. Walker; and her granddaughter, Adara Richelle Walker. She is also survived by three nephews, MGy Sgt. USMC (Ret.) Jeffrey R. Wilson and wife, Sherri of Swansboro, North Carolina, Gregory L. Wilson and wife, Kathy of Bloomington, Indiana, and SGM (Ret.) Richard K. Wilson and wife, Kim of Granbury, Texas; three great-nephews, Joseph Theodore Wilson, Jefferson Lee Wilson and Kyle Bash Wilson; one great-great-niece, Kaitlynn RaeAnn Wilson; and two great-great-nephews, Nolan David Wilson and William Scott Wilson.
Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kenneth and Bettie Manifold; her husband, Major Richard B. Walker; her sister-in-law, Georgann Wilson; her parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Ted and Martha Rogers; and her great niece, Amanda Lynn Wilson.
Our family wishes to thank Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. James Young and Peterson Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Walker.
After much thought and consideration of Leslie’s concern for others, we have decided to postpone her memorial service at this time. We will let you know about future plans to celebrate her life when it’s safe for everyone. She will be interred with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Walker’s honor may be made to Summer Dreams/Camp Honey Creek P.O. Box 140, Hunt, TX 78024; or K-9s for Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org. We believe these organizations best reflect her love for children, animals and veterans.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
