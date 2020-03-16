The message from the Kerr County Sheriff, Kerr County Judge and other officials was clear on Monday: People need to stop panicking about the pandemic, get off social media, and only get coronavirus information from official, government websites.
"No disrespect to the newspapers, but get your information at these public websites," said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly at Monday's meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court. “Anything else you hear is most likely inaccurate.”
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer, in recent days, posted a Facebook comment that seemed to indict the news media as being largely responsible for public overreaction about the virus. Referring to the tendency of stores to run short on certain items in recent days, he also offered some strong remarks.
"I couldn't believe it when I walked into Walmart, it's totally stupid," Hierholzer said at Monday’s meeting.
He urged people to get off social media, which he blamed for the spread of paranoia and misinformation.
"If you create panic, it can be dangerous," Hierholzer said.
Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he saw a message circulating that looked as if it came from the Kerrville State Hospital in reference to coronavirus. But it turned out to be not merely misinformation, but disinformation.
"It's sad that we have people who are intentionally trying to cause panic," Letz said.
Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew spoke of a recent brush with misinformation: rumors that there were coronavirus patients at the Kerrville VA Medical Center.
"It was just going crazy and it was all made up," Belew said.
During the same meeting, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William "Dub" Thomas went so far as to mention that it’s a felony to "incite fear against individuals” in Texas.
"For all relevant information, go to the CDC website or the (Texas) Department of State Health Services," Thomas said. "Everything else is misinformation."
Thomas said there have been no instances of coronavirus in Kerrville.
Thomas said he hoped local news media got this message: "There's not an infection in Kerrville until the county judge puts out a public message, or the city, or Peterson (Regional Medical Center) Until that point, it's all false."
The Daily Times has not reported claims of coronavirus being in Kerr County, nor has it urged people to panic, nor has it urged the public to buy up large amounts of toilet paper and other items.
Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser complimented local authorities on their response to the pandemic, especially the emergency management plan being used at the moment.
"Kerr County probably has as good of an emergency management plan as anybody in the state," Moser said. "These guys are well-prepared."
In related matters, commissioners opted not to offer the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an alternative site for events originally planned at Houston venues that have been shuttered due to the pandemic. The matter had been placed on their meeting agenda for consideration, which prompted some pushback from locals concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus. In addition to online chatter on social media, at least one internet poll garnered hundreds of responses, mostly from people opposed to the idea of the event center being used as an alternative venue during the pandemic.
