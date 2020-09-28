High pressure filters across the region behind a strong cold front tonight.
This will bring us the coldest temperatures we have seen since April 30th when the temperature dropped to 44 degrees at the USDA in Kerrville.
Skies will clear this evening with winds tapering off.
Low temperatures will drop to between 44 and 47 degrees most areas. Winds remain out of the north at 5 to 15 mph tapering off to less than 10 mph after midnight.
Abundant sunshine is in the forecast Tuesday with warmer daytime highs in the upper 70's. North winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the midday hours.
Humidity levels will be quite low during the afternoon hours dropping to between 15 and 20 percent most areas.
This could create elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers due to occasionally gusty winds during the afternoon.
With clear skies in the forecast Tuesday night, it will likely remain quite cool with lows in the middle to upper 40's. Light winds are expected Tuesday night.
Sunny skies return Wednesday with warmer daytime highs in the middle 80's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.