This year, 190 Baccalaureate and 30 Graduate students graduated from Schreiner University, with degrees ranging from psychology, graphic design, education and others. According to Schreiner Registrar Darlene Bannister, 23 of the Baccalaureate students were part of the university's first Bachelor's of Science in Nursing class, and 8 of the Graduate students received the university's first Master's of Business Administration degrees. The ceremony celebrated graduates from May, December and summer.