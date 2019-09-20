Key stats for Tivy: Trapper Pannell has completed 11 of 17 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, and has also collected 41 yards and another touchdown on three carries.
Cole Miears has rushed twice for 35 yards.
Key Moments for Tivy: On Tivy’s first drive, Pannell uncorked a 15-yard touchdown pass to McCoy.
After Champion scored its first touchdown on a 10-yard Luke Boyers’ pass to Reed Cantrell, the Antlers blocked the extra point. Junior Jack Patterson scooped up the ball and nearly reached the opposite end zone before he was brought down by a blatant horse collar.
In the second quarter, Pannell delivered a stiff arm and raced down the left sideline for a 36-yard touchdown, giving Tivy a 14-6 cushion.
Toye’s observation: This is the best Tivy’s defense has played all season, and it’s a big reason why the Antlers enjoy a two-possession lead. Junior defensive end Garrett Kleypas recovered a fumble to give the Antlers the ball at the Champion 45, leading to the Antlers’ first touchdown.
And late in the second half, they delivered the biggest moment of the game. Trailing 14-6 late in the second quarter, Champion was charging toward the end zone, enjoying first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Tivy’s defense, however, had other ideas, keeping Champion out of the end zone on four straight plays to earn a loud ovation from the Tivy faithful.
Tivy’s offense capitalized on the goal-line stand, driving 78 yards in two minutes to set up a 37-yard Jared Zirkel field goal.
There’s even better news for the Antlers: They receive the ball to begin the second half, with a chance to deliver the knockout blow.
