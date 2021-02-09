The Glory Community Garden has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, with plans in the works to install a bathroom, additional storage building and better plant beds.
“Look at this cabbage,” said the Rev. Allen Noah during a tour of the garden on Monday. “World-class cabbage. I mean, this needs to be harvested.”
Noah, who founded the garden, pointed to the formidable, large-leafed specimens crowding one of the raised cinder block beds — the handiwork of team “Julie D. and Troy F.,” as indicated by a small sign.
Other beds bore beats, rosemary, shallots, Swiss chard, cauliflower and more. One of the newer gardeners had planted flowers “which really attracted butterflies” Noah said.
The garden, which is in a primarily Black and Hispanic part of town — the Doyle Neighborhood — went from being nothing but a field in 2014 to a thriving community space complete with a large pavilion, 1,500-gallon rainwater catchment system, storage and other improvements, with more to come. In recent months, large sitting rocks were added, and the garden now has a fancy sign and tall fences to keep out deer.
“Once we had a situation where someone left the front gate open, and the deer came in and had a bit of a feast, but that's the only incident we’ve had so far,” said Noah.
The garden is part of the mission of Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church, which owns the land.
“Our ministry is to show forth the grace of Christ and be a community, so we are fulfilling Jesus’ mandate,” said Noah, who is the church’s pastor.
The garden, made possible by monetary donations and in-kind labors of organizations, individuals and the city of Kerrville, has served as a place for elementary school field trips, community gatherings, Master Gardener classes and more. But the COVID-19 pandemic has put these events on hold for a while. As infections decline, however, a Cowboy Breakfast event is tentatively planned for March.
The garden also has been a place for people from diverse backgrounds to meet one another — residents who might not otherwise come into contact in a social setting.
“At one of our 2019 events, there were people who came and made the statement to some of our gardeners that they didn't know this community was here,” Noah said.
Additionally, the garden has put the neighborhood on City Hall’s radar more prominently, allowing for neighborhood improvements in public safety, park facilities, street maintenance and lighting, he indicated.
“Historically, it’s an underserved community, so the garden has brought some pride, some beautification,” Noah added.
Also in the works is a total replacement of the 30 cinder block beds, Noah said.
One of the beds is reserved for any children who visit. All the plots are about to be spoken for — a local Girl Scout troop even has one — but Noah encourages people to try container gardening at home and said the Glory Community Garden and Master Gardeners are happy to assist aspiring cultivators.
GARDEN INFO
For more information, including how to support the garden, contact Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church at barnettchapelunitedmethodistch@gmail.com, Noah at 210-884-3005, or visit the Facebook page for the garden at www.facebook.com/glorycommunitygarden.
